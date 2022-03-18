Caspian (CSP) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CSP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $4,240.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

