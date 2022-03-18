Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.01

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 723020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

