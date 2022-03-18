Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $39.13 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $12,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $13,799,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

