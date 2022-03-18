Castle (CSTL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105.00

Castle (CSTL) traded up 212.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $59,943.95 and approximately $105.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 304.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00239459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003962 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00787172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

