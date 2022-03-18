Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,288. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average is $203.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

