CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.53 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

