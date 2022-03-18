Celo (CELO) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Celo (CELO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00007290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $285.02 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.61 or 0.06983634 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,818.83 or 0.99961003 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033292 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

