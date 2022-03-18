Celo Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $466.88 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00007672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

