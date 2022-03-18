Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT Lowered to GBX 108

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CELTF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 4,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,121. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.