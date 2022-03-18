Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 162,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

