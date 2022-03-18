Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.77

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $9.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,018 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

