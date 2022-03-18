Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $764.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

