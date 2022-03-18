Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

