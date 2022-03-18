Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells $650,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00.

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

NASDAQ:CERE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 131,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,440,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

