Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 12.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. 97,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,491. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

