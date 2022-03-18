Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -263.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

