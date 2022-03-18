CertiK Market Capitalization Tops $84.67 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $84.67 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.57 or 0.07031458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.09 or 0.99590703 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035372 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,577,578 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

