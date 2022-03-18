CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$104.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. CGI has a 12-month low of C$99.26 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The firm has a market cap of C$25.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

