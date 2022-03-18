Chain Guardians Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

