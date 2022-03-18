Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Trevor Brown Buys 1,775,000 Shares

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £88,750 ($115,409.62).

Shares of LON CMH traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,211. Chamberlin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Get Chamberlin alerts:

About Chamberlin (Get Rating)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.