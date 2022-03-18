Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Trevor Brown Buys 1,775,000 Shares

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £88,750 ($115,409.62).
Shares of LON CMH traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,211. Chamberlin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.
About Chamberlin (Get Rating)
