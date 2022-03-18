Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlie’s (CHUCD)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.