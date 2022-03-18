Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $577.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

