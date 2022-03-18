ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Reaches $114,764.67

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $114,764.67 and $28.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.42 or 0.07068765 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,796.92 or 1.00207171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034114 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

