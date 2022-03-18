ChatCoin Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $802,914.31 and $7,355.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.25 or 1.00070586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00068477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020880 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

