ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 228.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,442. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

