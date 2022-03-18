Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.64

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.64 and last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.51.

CHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

