Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average is $120.56. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.