Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,304,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $312.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

