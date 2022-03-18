Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. 408,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $311.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

