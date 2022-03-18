Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,514 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

