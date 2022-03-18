Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 224.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,917,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $6,230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $9.28 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

