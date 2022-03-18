China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Trading 22.9% Higher

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 458,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 142,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

China Evergrande Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

