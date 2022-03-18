China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Trading 22.9% Higher

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 458,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 142,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
China Evergrande Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Evergrande Group (EGRNF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for China Evergrande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Evergrande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.