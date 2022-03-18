China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.60

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $10.36. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 23,543 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

