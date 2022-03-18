Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 18,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,942,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

