Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 7.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 2,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 in the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $673.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.