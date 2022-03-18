Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,455,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

