Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.10

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $212.10 and last traded at $211.96, with a volume of 85070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

