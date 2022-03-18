CIBC Lowers Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$2.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

TSE:SMT traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,056. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.