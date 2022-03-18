Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) rose 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,232,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,361,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$218.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cielo Waste Solutions ( CVE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.