Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) rose 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,232,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,361,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$218.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)
