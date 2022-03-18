Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,327,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

