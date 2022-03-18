Citigroup Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $123.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Shares of BC opened at $90.02 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

