Citigroup Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 305

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from SEK 314 to SEK 305 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 207,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,826. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

