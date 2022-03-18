Citigroup Cuts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €207.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 116,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,012. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.