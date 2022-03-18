Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.20

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.16. Citizens shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 469 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citizens by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

