Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.81

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $23.10. Civeo shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 33,589 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a PE ratio of -153.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.
In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,048 shares of company stock worth $2,355,346. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.
About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
