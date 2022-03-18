Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.81

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $23.10. Civeo shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 33,589 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a PE ratio of -153.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,048 shares of company stock worth $2,355,346. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

