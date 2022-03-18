Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Trading Up 13%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) shares were up 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Cleanaway Waste Management to a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

