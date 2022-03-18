Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will report $535.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.81 million to $539.90 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $370.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 828,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 338.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 148,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

