Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 625,503 shares of company stock worth $10,780,137.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 515,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

