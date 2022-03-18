Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

CWEN opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

