Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 2.6%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 71,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,261,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

